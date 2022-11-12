Former President Donald Trump continued targeting possible 2024 rivals for the presidency, mocking Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s name on Friday.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” Trump wrote on social media on Friday morning.

Trump’s comment happened right after a discussion on Fox News Friday morning about the Virginia governor’s political future and that he “might be running” in 2024.

But the former president argued he helped Youngkin win Virginia in 2021.

“I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” Trump wrote, referring to a six-minute speech promoting Youngkin to his supporters right before the Virgnia election.

“But he knows that, and admits it,” Trump added.

At the time, Trump said he had a “great” relationship with Youngkin, who was a “fantastic guy.”

