BREITBART:

Former President Donald Trump expressed his shock and disgust that the media refused to cover news developments about failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s alleged attempt to spy on him and his campaign.

“That to me is the beginning of communism that’s how it all starts. That is the beginning of communism,” Trump said in an interview with Michael Savage on Monday.

Special counsel John Durham filed a motion in federal court last Friday as part of the prosecution of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, charged with lying to the FBI about participating in the effort to smear Trump and his associates of “colluding” with Russia.

Sussmann is accused of sharing data with federal law enforcement claiming that Trump and/or his associates were using Russian-made cell phones near the White House. Sussmann is also accused of making false statements to the FBI about sharing data he said linked the Trump organization to a Russian bank, which was used by the Clinton campaign to claim Trump ties to Russia.

“The press is, I guess, afraid, you’ll tell me, afraid or they’re just bad news or they’re communists and they don’t want to write about it,” Trump said.

Trump said the evidence proved that what the Clinton campaign did to him was “worse than Watergate,” where Nixon’s associates broke into the office of the Democrat National Committee during the 1972 presidential campaign.

“They were infiltrating the Oval Office,” Trump said, suggesting that it was a level of treason that used to be punished by death — though thus far, the surveillance has only been reported to cover the Executive Office of the Presidency in general. “That would be punishable in the most stringent way and you know what that means, in the past.”

He raised the alarm that the press refused to even cover the story.

“The second biggest scandal is the fact that the newspapers agree that it’s the biggest, but they refuse to write about it because what happened to this country is so bad,” Trump said.

But despite the media blackout over the weekend, Trump celebrated the fact that other news outlets were focused on the story and that the details were spreading across the internet.

“The good news is that people are seeing it,” Trump said.

After Trump complained broadly that the media was trying to ignore the story, CNN, the New York Times, and The Washington Post published stories reporting some details of the story, while some even tried to downplay the claims behind the court filing.