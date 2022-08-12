President Donald Trump on Friday ridiculed a report suggesting he had classified documents about nuclear weapons at his home at Mar-a-Lago, which prompted the FBI raid on Monday.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more,” Trump wrote on social media.

The Washington Post cited “people familiar with the investigation,” who claimed the FBI was searching Trump’s home for “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.”

No other details were provided.

Trump explained he was still at war with federal law enforcement and the “same sleazy people” were involved in the raid.

He said his lawyers were not allowed to be present for the FBI operation.

