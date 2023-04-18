Ex-president Donald Trump has vowed to fire U.S. government employees who fail a proposed civil service test.

The real estate mogul made the pledge in a campaign video released over the weekend that hit out at last year’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

‘I will require every federal employee to pass a new civil service test, demonstrating an understanding our constitutional limited government,’ he said.

The 76-year-old said they would be forced to answer questions on ‘due process rights, equal protection, free speech (and) religious liberty.’

In a thinly veiled reference to the removal of documents at his exclusive Florida residence, Trump said officials would be expected to brush up on ‘the Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable seizure and search.’

