Donald Trump Jr’s X account hacked, claims father died

Donald Trump Jr’s account on X was hacked early Wednesday, sending a series of offensive tweets — including a sickening one falsely announcing the death of his dad, former President Donald Trump.“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” read the first message from Don Jr’s account, at 8:25 a.m.A series of obviously hacked messages quickly followed, including an inflammatory one saying that “North Korea is about to get smoked,” and another pretending to show Don Jr saying he had “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein,” more than four years after the pedophile died in his Manhattan lockup.Proving he was still alive, the former president sent an unrelated message on his own X rival, Truth Social at 8:46 a.m. — more than 30 minutes after the fake death announcement.

