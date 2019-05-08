FOX NEWS:
The Senate Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr., a source confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.
The subpoena is in regards to remarks President Trump’s oldest son made while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017, The Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.
The committee’s desire to speak to Trump Jr. follows testimony from Michael Cohen, the president’s former attorney, in February.
