NY POST

Donald Trump Jr. is the second most-wanted man in America, and he takes it in stride. “It’s not surprising,” the president’s first son told The Post of learning, from “people on my [Secret Service] detail,” that he received the highest number of death threats in the country — right after his dad. For the 41-year-old, being a national target is almost a point of pride. “I assume [the hate is] because I’m willing to be vocal. I’m not too shy to say Donald Trump has shown conservatives that it’s OK to fight.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST