DAILY MAIL:

Malia Obama described President Trump as ‘evil’ on a secret Facebook page where she exchanges messages friends including Joe Biden’s granddaughter, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The Facebook page operates under a pseudonym and does not appear to have been publicly updated since 2017.

Its cover photograph is of a row of pink post-it notes which read: ‘Donald Trump is President,’ ‘This is not normal’, ‘Donald Trump is evil’ and ‘Don’t be complacent.’

Among the comments written beneath the photograph is one by Biden’s 20-year-old granddaughter Finnegan.

She said: ‘Never saw this. I like it.’

It is not clear whose home the post-its are featured in. Malia moved into freshman dorms in August 2017, a few months after she posted it on her profile.

She had been living in New York City in the months beforehand while interning at The Weinstein Company.

