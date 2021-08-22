Newsmax

In a show of presidential strength, against President Joe Biden’s failed Afghanistan withdrawal, former President Donald Trump delivered pointed remarks at a packed Save America rally in Cullman, Alabama, on Saturday night. “I warned the entire country of the disastrous consequences of a Biden presidency,” Trump said. “I understood; a lot of you understood it. I said Joe Biden would eliminate America’s borders in the middle of a pandemic. He did. “I predicted that he would unleash a wave of violent crime that would turn our cities into a nightmare of killing and bloodshed.” It was Trump’s fourth post-presidential rally and was billed to be the biggest one yet, particularly with national security questions rising amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. “Biden failed totally on the pandemic, and he’s now overseeing the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America,” Trump said. “This is the greatest humiliation I’ve ever seen. “Biden’s botched exit in Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader – perhaps at any time that anybody’s ever seen. “Name another situation like this. Vietnam looks like a master class in strategy compared to Joe Biden’s catastrophe.” Trump ripped Biden’s avoidance of media, not taking questions, and permitting the Taliban to quickly takeover Afghanistan. “Joe Biden was going on vacation as Afghanistan was going to hell,” he continued. “This is what you get when you have weakness in the White House. You can’t have weakness in the White House. “They have to respect your president. When I was president, we only had strength.”

