Donald Trump will not tweet again if Elon Musk restores the former president to Twitter. “I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” Trump told Fox News after Musk agreed to purchase Twitter on Monday. Trump also noted he will begin actively using TRUTH Social over the next week. TRUTH Social was launched last month after it was beta tested in February. The company is operated by former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the platform’s CEO. “We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter,” Trump said. “Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can.” Twitter permanently blacklisted Trump after January 6, 2021, which the media has dubbed an “insurrection.” Twitter banned Trump because it claimed it did not want to risk the “further incitement of violence.” Twitter “became very boring because conservatives were thrown off or got off the platform when I left,” Trump told Fox News. “The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”

