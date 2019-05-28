BREITBART:

President Donald Trump delivered a Memorial Day speech aboard the USS Wasp on Monday, currently deployed in the Pacific.

“Our Republic endures because of brave men and women who are willing to lay down their lives to defend us all,” he said to the troops gathered on the ship. “Our freedom is earned through the blood and sweat and toil and sacrifice of great American patriots just like you.”

The president and first lady traveled to the ship after completing their visit to Japan.

Trump honored the fallen warriors of the Armed Forces, recognizing the historic importance of Memorial Day in the United States.

“Memorial Day links every grateful American heart, an eternal tribute to those brave souls who gave their last breath for our nation,” Trump said.