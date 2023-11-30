Donald Trump Gagged Again in New York Civil Case

A New York appeals court on Thursday reinstated a gag order against former President Donald Trump, preventing him from talking about court staff involved in the State of New York’s civil case alleging business fraud against him and his eldest sons.

In an order Thursday, the First Judicial Department of the Appellate Division for the Supreme Court of New York vacated an interim relief that blocked Justice Arthur Engoron’s initial gag on Trump, prohibiting him from making public statements about his law clerk, Allison Greenfield. Four justices issued the order on Thursday, including presiding Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels and Associate Justices Ellen Gesmer, Saliann Scarpulla, and Llinét M. Rosado.

