Former President Donald Trump announced the FBI conducted a “deep and ugly search” of his son Barron Trump’s room during last month’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

During a Save America rally in Pennsylvania, Trump called the FBI raid a “shocking” abuse of power and criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for conducting it.

Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for authorizing the Mar-a-Lago raid, calling it “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”

“A few weeks ago you saw when we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history,” Trump told the Pennsylvania crowd on Saturday evening. “The shameful raid and break-in of my home, Mar-a-Lago, was a travesty of justice that made a mockery of America’s laws, traditions, and principles.”

“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls. I hate to say it ,even including the Republicans, but we love the Republicans,” Trump added.

He criticized the FBI for selectively choosing Federal magistrate Bruce Reinhart to approve the search warrant.

