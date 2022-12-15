DONALD Trump has left his MAGA fans baffled after his “major announcement” turned out to be a series of NFT trading cards, which features a portrait of himself dressed as a “superhero”.

The former president continues to sink to new lows in the eyes of the American public, leaving his fanatics stumped by his collectible digital trading cards priced at $99 each.

Trump’s announcement left MAGA fans stumped as the former president continues to sink to new lows after a bust midterm election by RepublicansCredit: CollectTrumpCards.com

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.

“GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!” the former president ended.

Twitter users quickly ripped Trump’s announcement calling it the “end of the road” for the sole 2024 presidential candidate.

