Former President Donald Trump, wife Melania and sons Barron, Eric, and Donald Jr. honored Ivana Trump at her funeral in Manhattan Wednesday.

Clad in a black suit, the ex-commander-in-chief arrived at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side amid tight security, as dozens of mourners gathered on a sidewalk outside to honor the glamorous 73-year-old businesswoman, who died last week.

Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner, along with Tiffany Trump, were also in attendance. And Eric’s wife Lara Trump was slated to speak at the service, as was Don. Jr.’s teenage daughter Kai Trump.

Roughly 100 mourners, sat inside the church, which was decorated with red roses in honor of Ivana, ex-wife of Donald and mother to three of his five children.

The invite-only funeral was billed a “Celebration of Life,” with the invite featuring a photo of Ivana, a onetime competitive skier, on the slopes.

Before her death, the former model and famous New Yorker — whose headline-grabbing marriage to the real estate tycoon she famously dubbed “The Donald” established them as a 1980s New York power couple — had been unsteady walking in recent weeks due to ailing hip, friends had told The Post.

READ MORE