Former President Donald Trump deployed a novel strategy Tuesday against charges of mishandling classified documents: the “Clinton Socks” defense.

He mentioned the “Clinton socks” precedent in remarks to supporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. And — as Scott Adams first pointed out — of all the alleged false claims that CNN pointed out in its “fact check” of his speech, the “Clinton socks” defense was curiously absent.

That is because it is a particularly strong defense — and, of course, because it points to the fact that the Clintons — both Bill and Hillary — took government documents home with them without being prosecuted for doing so.

