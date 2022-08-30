President Donald Trump argued Monday that he should be declared the winner of the 2020 election, citing fraud and election interference by the FBI.

The former president pointed to reports that the FBI worked to bury the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop on social media right before the 2020 election.

“This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country,” Trump wrote on social media.

Trump said the FBI purposefully tried to stop him from winning the 2020 election.

He proposed two solutions.

“REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!” Trump wrote.

It is unclear how a presidential election would be declared fraudulent and redone through the court system, and unclear whether it is even permissible by the Constitution.

Read more at Breitbart