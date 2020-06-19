Breitbart:

President Donald Trump said Friday morning the administration will soon restart the regulatory process to cancel President Barack Obama’s “DACA” amnesty.

“We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday,” he said via social media.

The court dodged the legal issues in the DACA case and did not help Democrats, Trump said. “Nothing was lost or won. They ‘punted’, much like in a football game.”

But Trump also repeated his willingness to make a deal that would provide citizenship to the more than 700,000 adult children of illegal migrants. “I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate,” he said.

Democrats have given up on helping the DACA migrants, Trump suggested. “They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can’t make DACA citizens. They gained nothing!”

Read more at Breitbart