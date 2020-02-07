AP VIA DAILYMAIL.CO.UK

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the U.S. killed the leader of the Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula jihadist group who claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at an American naval base. Trump said in a statement on Thursday that the U.S. at his direction conducted a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen that killed Qassim al-Rimi. Al-Rimi is a founder of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The group has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch for its attempts to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland. The jihadist group claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where a Saudi aviation trainee killed three American sailors.

