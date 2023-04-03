Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City on Monday afternoon to face criminal charges in connection with a hush-money payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump, 76, touched down at LaGuardia Airport in a private jet just before 3:30 p.m. after taking off from West Palm Beach, Florida, earlier in the afternoon. He’s set to spend the night at his Trump Tower residence ahead of his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The former president is expected to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, in order to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken prior to his first court appearance.

A grand jury convened by DA Alvin Bragg voted last week to indict Trump — marking the first time a current or former US president has faced criminal charges.

