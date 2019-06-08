BREITBART:

President Donald Trump has announced a comprehensive immigration reform deal with the Mexican government, but the details have not been released.

Trump also announced the promised tariffs would not be imposed.

Delays between the announcement of a deal and the release of details are commonplace, in part because top officials have to agree on the wording of each document that describes the deal.

The “safe third country” deal that was sought by the administration would block migration by extending routine international migration rules to the region.

The sought-after deal would require migrants in the region to seek safety and asylum in the first safe country they reach and allow the United States border agencies to reject migrants who cross through Mexico to reach the U.S. border. It would minimize the ability of Congress, pro-migration legal groups, and cheap labor lobbies to import more migrants for companies and donors, because the deal builds on existing laws which allow border agents to return migrants to countries who have signed a diplomatic deal.