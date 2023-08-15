Donald Trump and 18 Co-Defendants Indicted on 41 Charges

A grand jury in Georgia returned ten indictments on Monday in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into former President Donald Trump. Update: The 98-page indictment revealed that Trump and 18 other co-defendants were indicted. Among those indicted include former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R). As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution detailed:

Also indicted Tuesday were Trump co-defendants: state Sen. Shawn Still; attorneys John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Bob Cheeley, Ray Smith III and Kenneth Chesebro; former assistant U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Clark; GOP strategist Michael Roman; former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton; former Coffee County GOP chairwoman Cathy Latham; Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall; publicist Trevian Kutti; Illinois pastor Stephen Cliffguard Lee; and Harrison Floyd, who briefly ran for a suburban Atlanta U.S. House seat before serving as director of Black Voices for Trump.

The grand jury met for approximately ten hours and heard testimony, then voted on the potential charges on Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney signed off on the charges around 9:00 p.m. local time Monday night. The grand jury was expected to convene through Tuesday but pushed through its agenda quicker than expected, as the New York Post noted. It is still unclear what charges were brought against the former president and who else is possibly named in the indictments.

