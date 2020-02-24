Breitbart:

President Donald Trump addressed an enormous cheering crowd with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India on Monday, praising his host country’s progress and economic success.

“America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people,” Trump said to a crowd of more than 100,000 people at India’s Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The president delivered a speech flattering India’s rise to prosperity under Modi as the largest Democracy in the world and a friend to the United States.

“The story of the Indian nation is a tale of astounding progress, a miracle of democracy, extraordinary diversity, and above all, a strong and noble people,” Trump said.

