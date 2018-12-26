NEW YORK POST:

President Trump, who has been criticized for not visiting US troops during the holidays, slipped off to an air base in Iraq on Wednesday.

Trump, wearing a dark suit and red tie, and first lady Melania Trump met with military personnel on Wednesday at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq just west of Baghdad – his first visit with military members in in a war zone since he entered the White House almost two years ago.

He told the gathered servicemen and women, many of whom were wearing fatigues, that he has “no plans at all” to pull them out of the country, where they’ve been helping Iraq forces battle Islamic State terrorists.

The commander-in-chief also defended his controversial decision to withdraw the 2,000 US troops in Syria that are leading a global coalition against the terror group.

The mission in the war-torn country was never intended to be “open-ended,” Trump said, adding that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured him that he would finish the fight against ISIS.

“I think a lot of people are going to come around to my way of thinking. It’s time for us to start using our head,” he told the troops.