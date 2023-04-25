Don Lemon’s fiery on-air exchange with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy left CNN leaders “exasperated” ahead of his shocking ouster from the cable news network, according to a report.

Don Lemon utterly TRIGGERED after Vivek Ramaswamy OWNS him on Civil War and blacks' gun rights ON HIS OWN SHOW🔥



Lemon got into a heated argument with Ramaswamy on the set of “CNN This Morning” last Wednesday and the televised clash reportedly played a role in his firing, the New York Times reported.

The banished CNN star’s visible irritability during the conversation with Ramaswamy on the civil rights movement, black Americans and the Second Amendment “left several CNN leaders exasperated,” two sources told the paper.

In the footage of the interview, it appears producers were attempting to advise Lemon through the heated debate.

“Please, I cannot keep a thought if you guys are talking in my ear,” he said at one point during the segment.

