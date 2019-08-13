NY POST

A former Hamptons bartender is suing Don Lemon — saying the CNN host got gross and assaulted him at a local watering hole. Dustin Hice says in his Suffolk County Supreme Court suit, which was filed over the weekend, that he was slinging drinks in July 2018 for The Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack when he and his coworkers decided to go out for drinks after work. They headed to Murf’s Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor, where Hice “noticed a familiar face and realized that Mr. Lemon was also at the bar, seemingly enjoying a drink with his friends,” the lawsuit says. “Being cordial, Plaintiff tried to get Mr. Lemon’s attention and offered to buy Mr. Lemon a drink, a ‘Lemon Drop,’ a vodka cocktail,” the papers state. “Mr. Lemon denied Plaintiff’s offer and responded that he was ‘just trying to have a good time,’ ” the suit says. Hice said the pair then went their separate ways at the bar again until later in the night, when Lemon came over to him and his friends. “Mr. Lemon, who was wearing a pair of shorts, sandals, and a t-shirt, put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers in Plaintiff’s moustache and under Plaintiff’s nose,” the suit says. Hice said Lemon then repeatedly asked him, “Do you like p—y or d–k?” while continuing to shove his fingers in his face “with aggression and hostility.”

