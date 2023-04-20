Don Lemon suffered an epic meltdown Wednesday morning during an interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The topic of conversation centered around 2nd amendment rights for Black Americans.

Lemon was angered over Ramaswamy’s astute statements at an NRA conference last week regarding southern Democrats preventing Black Americans from owning guns after the Civil War.

The disgraced CNN host deliberately twisted his words, attempting to deceive CNN viewers into believing Ramaswamy said the Civil War was fought only to give Black people gun rights.

When this tactic failed, Lemon tried to shut Ramaswamy down by playing the race card.

Lemon falsely claimed that Black people do not enjoy equality under the law in America. He then snapped at Ramaswamy, telling the presidential candidate he can disagree with him once he’s black.

