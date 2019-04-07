PAGE SIX.COM

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Don Lemon. On Saturday, the CNN anchor announced his engagement to boyfriend Tim Malone, revealing the couple’s pups, Boomer and Barkley, played a role in the proposal. “He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Lemon, 53, captioned the snap on Instagram, which featured dog tags reading, “Daddy, will you marry Papa?” Malone, 35, a real estate agent, also shared the exciting news on social media, posting, “He said YES!” Lemon and Malone have been dating for over two years.

