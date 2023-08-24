Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are BANNED from media spin room after Trump skipped debate: Ex-President’s top surrogates are turned away as Republicans bicker over former president

MAGA power couple Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were blocked from entering the media spin room in Milwaukee after Wednesday night’s Fox News Republican primary debate. Trump Jr. fumed at security guards and blamed Fox News for being turned away after his father snubbed the first GOP showdown with a substantial lead in the polls. Prior to the debate, Fox News Channel said that only presidential candidates participating in the debate would be allowed to bring associates into the spin room.

Fox later clarified to say that media outlets could provide access to individuals from campaigns not participating in the first Republican primary debate. But as Don Jr. and his fiancée proceeded toward the roped-off entryway, they were approached by a member of the Fiserv Forum security team, who whispered in the former first son’s ear. ‘Fox won’t let me into the spin room,’ Trump Jr. said. ‘They’re telling him, he works for security here, but they’re telling him that I’m not allowed to go in there.’

READ MORE