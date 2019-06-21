NEW YORK POST:

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana is removing all liquor dispensers in guestroom minibars after a string of suspicious deaths and illnesses in the past year at the Dominican Republic resort, hotel management said.

The hotel is also hiring a US healthcare company to “ensure the on-site health clinic is complying with all international and US standards,” Hard Rock said in a Friday statement to The Post.

All food and beverages will also be tested by a U.S. lab.

The new measures come after reports of two tourists dying at the Hard Rock in Punta Cana in the past year, among nine total deaths and a spate of illnesses in the Carribean nation.

At least 45 tourists have reported becoming ill at the Hard Rock.

Authorities are eyeing whether they were poisoned by bootleg liquor, sources told The Post.