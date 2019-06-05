NEW YORK POST:

A Pennsylvania tourist collapsed and died in the same Dominican Republic hotel where an engaged couple from Maryland was found dead five days later — and from the very same condition, according to alarming reports.

Psychotherapist Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, from Allentown, died in front of her husband in their room in the Bahía Príncipe hotel in La Romana on May 25 after having a drink from the minibar, a relative told Fox News.

Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, checked into the all-inclusive hotel the same day — and just five days later were also found dead in their room.

All three died of respiratory failure, according to Fox, which a family spokesman for Schaup-Werner called “beyond coincidence.”