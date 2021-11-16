Fox5-DC:

Congressional Democrats applauded President Joe Biden for requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination from international travelers coming to the United States, and now they’ve asked him to do the same for domestic travelers.

Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) are among 36 Democrats who penned a letter to the President on Thursday asking for him to mandate proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results before boarding a domestic flight.

Lawmakers hope to have this implemented ahead of the holiday season to reduce the chances of America suffering another brutal winter surge.

“Implementation of these ‘science-based’ requirements is critical to reducing COVID-19 transmission risk for passengers, crewmembers, and U.S. destination communities,” the letter reads. “Applying similar strategies to domestic air travel would ensure Americans can travel safely to see their loved ones during the holidays while also limiting household introduction and spread of COVID-19 from visiting family and friends.

Currently, domestic travelers are subject to a federal mask mandate on planes, trains and buses. Testing is not a requirement, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing no more than three days before your trip.

People who are sick with any illness, have been exposed to COVID-19, tested positive for the virus or are awaiting the results of a coronavirus test are asked not to travel.

