Dollar General customer killed entering store ID’d among victims in racially motivated Fla. shooting

The three black people killed by a white gunman in what authorities have said was a racially motivated hate crime at a Dollar General store in Florida were identified Sunday — including a 19-year-old employee who was shot dead as he tried to escape.

Store worker AJ Laguerre was named as one of the victims gunned down by racist “maniac” Ryan Palmeter, 21, who targeted the Jacksonville shop just after 1 p.m. Saturday, armed with a Glock pistol and an AR-15-style rifle bedecked with swastikas, authorities said. Angela Michelle Carr, 52, was shot dead in a hail of 11 bullets as she sat in her car in the parking lot outside the store, and Jerrald Gallion, 29, was murdered as he entered the shop alongside his girlfriend, Sheriff TK Waters said. Numerous other people in the store managed to flee unharmed out a back door while Palmeter chased after and shot at them, the sheriff said.

Jerrald Gallion, 29, was shot dead as he entered the Dollar General in Jacksonville on Saturday

