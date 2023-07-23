NY Post

The Justice Department has said it plans to sue Texas if the state doesn’t remove the 1,000-foot floating barrier it placed in the Rio Grande river in a bid to deter illegal immigrants from crossing the US border. The threat of legal action was made in a letter sent to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by the Biden administration on Thursday. The barrier of wrecking ball-sized buoys, which was strung up earlier this month near the border town of Eagle Pass, was “unlawful” and violated federal law, the letter charged. “The State of Texas’s actions violate federal law, raise humanitarian concerns, present serious risks to public safety and the environment, and may interfere with the federal government’s ability to carry out its official duties,” it said.

Read more