BREITBART:

A pair of tech executives in San Jose, California, fraudulently imported foreign H-1B visa workers to the United States to hold American jobs they were not authorized to take, federal prosecutors allege.

Namrata Patnaik, 42-years-old, and Kartiki Parekh, 56-years-old, have been charged with visa fraud and conspiracy to commit visa fraud after allegedly operating a job outsourcing scheme that delivered foreign H-1B visa workers to employers at huge profits.

According to a federal indictment, Patnaik and Parekh were executives at PerfectVIPs, a computer chip design company. From 2011 to April 2017, prosecutes allege, Patnaik and Parekh filed 85 fraudulent H-1B visa applications to import foreign workers only to then lend them out to other employers whom they were not authorized to work for.

“Once the applications were approved, Patnaik and Parekh instead created a pool of H-1B workers that were placed at employment positions with other employers, not with PerfectVIPs,” a Department of Justice (DOJ) release states:

This practice provided PerfectVIPs an unfair and illegal advantage over employment-staffing firms. During the period of Patnaik’s and Parekh’s conspiracy, the indictment alleges, the other employers paid fees of nearly $7 million to PerfectVIPs to cover the cost of the H-1B workers’ wages and salaries as well as a profit markup for PerfectVIPs. [Emphasis added]

Patnaik and Parekh are due back in federal court in April and are each facing a maximum of 15 to 25 years in prison if convicted, as well as thousands in fines.

MORE FROM BREITBART