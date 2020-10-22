Just the News:

Approximately 74% of those prosecuted in the last four years were present in America illegally and about 15% had an unknown immigration status.

Federal authorities have prosecuted hundreds of MS-13 gang members over the last several years and three-quarters of those defendants were present in the U.S. illegally, according to a new Justice Department report detailing the government’s efforts to target the infamously violent gang.

The DOJ says that out of about 749 prosecutions waged against MS-13 members over the last four years more than 500 individuals have been convicted, with 37 of those getting slapped with life sentences.

The department said approximately 74% of those prosecuted were present in America illegally and about 15% had an unknown immigration status.

As a product of international cooperation, hundreds from MS-13 have been arrested outside of the United States and over 50 individuals from the gang extradited to America.

Read more at Just the News