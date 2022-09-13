The Department of Justice (DOJ) is refusing to release 15 pages of documents explaining the Biden administration’s strategy to implement a “voter access” policy that is being coordinated with left-wing groups just weeks before the 2022 election.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14019, “Promoting Access to Voting.” As Breitbart News noted:

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on “access to voting” on Sunday that instructs federal government agencies to promote voter registration, help Americans apply to vote by mail, and “combat misinformation,” among other measures.

The “Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting” reads like a Democratic Party wish-list of “reforms” that enshrines many of the practices that were adopted on a temporary basis during the pandemic-affected 2020 election. Its provisions include:

using federal agencies to promote voter registration;

using federal agencies to inform Americans about voting;

linking federal agency websites to state voter registration websites;

providing voter registration and vote-by-mail applications;

using “approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations” to register voters at federal agencies;

using identification documents issued by the agency to help people register to vote;

providing more multilingual services to potential voters;

giving public employees “time off to vote in Federal, State, local, Tribal, and territorial elections”; and

promoting voter registration for federal prisoners.

One provision states: “It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to expand access to, and education about, voter registration and election information, and to combat misinformation, in order to enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy.”

