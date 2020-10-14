Bruce Ohr, a veteran Justice Department official whose ties to British former spy Christopher Steele led to his 2017 demotion, resigned from the department while awaiting the results of a “disciplinary review,” a department spokesperson said Wednesday.

“Bruce Ohr retired from the Department of Justice on Sept. 30, 2020. As such, he is no longer an employee of the department,” Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

“Mr. Ohr retired after his counsel was informed that a final decision on a disciplinary review being conducted by department senior career officials was imminent,” the statement continued.

