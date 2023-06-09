Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors indicted former President Donald Trump on Thursday — just hours after the FBI was forced to hand over a document detailing apparent allegations against President Joe Biden.

The document, known as an FD-1023 record, reportedly described suspicions that then-former Vice President Biden had been tied to a $5 million bribery plot involving foreign businesses and subverting U.S. foreign policy.

After a whistleblower revealed the document’s existence, Republicans asked, then subpoenaed the FBI to hand it over. But the FBI refused until the House Oversight Committee said it would vote on contempt charges, as suspicions grew that the FBI had tried to cover up for Biden in advance of the 2020 presidential election and was trying to do so again ahead of his 2024 reelection campaign.

The vote was canceled on Wednesday after FBI Director Christopher Wray agreed, finally, to make the 1023 form available to Congress.

