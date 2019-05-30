BREITBART:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) fined a bus company this week after finding that the business had discriminated against qualified American citizens and hired imported foreign workers on the H-2B visa instead.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced a settlement against El Expreso Bus Company in Houston, Texas which investigators discovered had wrongfully thrown out or ignored applications of qualified Americans for temporary bus driver positions.

Instead, the DOJ settlement found, El Expreso Bus Company hired imported foreign workers who arrived in the United States on the H-2B visa, which has been recently expanded to bring tens of thousands more low-skilled foreign workers to the country by President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to the settlement, El Expreso Bus Company must pay $31,500 in civil penalties, as well as nearly $200,000 in lost wages to American citizens who applied for and were qualified for the jobs but were not hired.

“Employers cannot discriminate against qualified U.S. workers because they prefer to hire visa holders,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “This agreement is part of the Civil Rights Division’s continuing commitment to protect U.S. workers from discrimination, and we look forward to working with El Expreso as a partner in compliance.”