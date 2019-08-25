New York Post:

The Justice Department on Friday urged the Supreme Court to rule that gay and transgender people are not protected against discrimination under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The federal law prohibits discrimination only on the basis of a person’s “biological” sex, the administration argues in a brief to the high court.

“The ordinary meaning of ‘sex’ is biologically male or female; it does not include sexual orientation,” reads the brief, submitted by U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco.

The justices said in April that they will hear three cases involving people who claim they were fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.