Masih Alinejad is an Iranian activist and journalist whose reports from the streets of Iran during the rebellion have been invaluable to western observers who wanted the straight scoop on what was going on.

Last July, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards tried to kidnap Alinejad from her home in Brooklyn. They were going to take her to Venezuela and then back to Iran. That plot fell apart when it was uncovered by the FBI.

The Iranians realize that Alinejad has been extraordinarily effective in advocating for the cause of the Iranian people. For that reason, they gave up on the kidnap plot and sent three Eastern European hitmen to New York to assassinate her.

Thankfully, that plot was also blown up by federal authorities, and three men were arrested.

