FOX NEWS:

More than a dozen dogs in a Utah city are infected with leptospirosis, a potentially deadly bacterial disease that can spread to humans.

There have been at least 13 confirmed cases of leptospirosis in dogs in St. George, KSL reports. Ten of the cases involve dogs being treated at the local veterinary clinic Red Hills Animal Hospital, while the three remaining cases are at other veterinary facilities in the area.

Veterinarians think an infected dog, possibly from Arizona, that stayed at a local boarding center called Red Rock Pet Resort may have spread the illness to other dogs, per KSL. However, the source of the infection has not been confirmed.

“Leptospirosis did not originate at our facility, it can exist everywhere in nature. It’s the No. 1 zoonotic disease in the world. It was likely carried into our facility by an infected dog and then passed on to other dogs,” Red Rock Pet Resort said in a Sept. 8 statement on Facebook.