NY Post

One of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughters has dismissed his high-profile pursuit of Brian Laundrie as a “publicity stunt.” “He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it,” Cecily Chapman, 28, told the Sun of her estranged 68-year-old dad, Duane Chapman. “It’s just a publicity stunt. That’s really what it is,” she said of Dog, who adopted her after marrying her mom, Beth, who died in 2019. She questioned how Dog was financing his hunt for Gabby Petito’s fugitive boyfriend — while noting that he has reportedly been shopping a potential new reality TV show. “A real network would be aware of the situation and I’m pretty sure everyone knows that this is a f—ing publicity stunt,” she insisted of the one-time reality star, whose last planned show was scrapped. Cecily insisted that footage of Dog wading in swamp water “looks totally staged,” and laughed off his claims of making breakthroughs in the case. “What, you found a Monster Energy can? What does that do for anyone?” she asked of the empty container that Dog showed off as proof of a possible campsite in Florida’s Fort De Soto Park, where Laundrie went with his parents after returning from his cross-country trip without Petito. Cecily questioned how Chapman was funding his hunt, and also dismissed the chances of him finding the fugitive before law enforcement. “To be completely honest with you, the FBI is never going to let Dog the Bounty Hunter catch Brian anyway — the FBI is way too prideful for that,” she insisted.

Read more at the NY Post