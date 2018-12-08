NEW YORK POST:

A very, very good dog survived the catastrophic wildfire in Northern California, and then kept vigil at the ruins of his house for nearly a month until his owner returned.

Madison was there waiting when Andrea Gaylord was finally allowed back to check on her burned property in Paradise this week.

Gaylord fled when the Nov. 8 fire broke out and decimated the town of 27,000. An animal rescuer who responded to Gaylord’s request to check on Madison first spotted the male Anatolian shepherd mix several days later.

Rescue workers left food and water each day for the apprehensive dog until Gaylord got back on Wednesday.