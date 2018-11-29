NEW YORK POST:

A lucky German pup cheated death after it got stuck in the radiator grille of a car — and remained there in freezing temperatures for about 10 hours, local authorities said.

A 59-year-old woman was driving from Bullenhausen to her Hamburg job Tuesday morning when she suddenly felt a blow to her car, police said in a statement.

She slammed on the breaks and got out of her car, but could not see anything because it was so dark, Central European News reported. So she thought nothing of it and continued to work, cops said.

Around the same time, a 40-year-old woman from Bullenhausen reported that her 13-year-old Miniature Schnauzer, Tero, went missing. She said she believed the dog had been hit by a car — but couldn’t remember the plate number, the outlet reported.

The mystery was solved when the driver left work later that day and heard a slight whimpering in the front of her car. She was shocked to discover a frightened Tero stuck in her radiator grille.