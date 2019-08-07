NEW YORK POST:

A cold-hearted dog sitter was caught on live video slamming a 10-week-old golden doodle to the floor, leaving the puppy whimpering and struggling to get up.

Bryce and Amanda Horton were horrified when they saw the unidentified female sitter forcefully drop their pooch, Lucy, into her pen at their Victorville, California, home Saturday, KTLA reported.

“I saw it on the camera live, she was still standing there. That’s when I talked to her through the camera, told her, ‘Hey, I saw what you did to the dog. You need to get your stuff and get out of the house,’” Bryce told the station.