Scientists in Spain looked at different daily activities and rated them according to risk of catching Sars-Cov-2.

They claim supermarket home deliveries are more risky than visiting a shop in person.

The researchers surveyed 2,086 people in Spain and around 41 per cent of the participants were aged between 40 and 54 years old.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Research, by the University of Granada and the Andalusian School of Public Health in Spain found that 4.7 per cent of the group had caught the virus at some point – this equated to 98 people.

The participants were quizzed on what activities they had undertaken.

The team stated that living with a dog and taking it for walks upped the risk by 78 per cent.

