CBS DETROIT:

A Labrador Retriever is recovering nicely after undergoing reconstructive surgery for injuries suffered when he was hit by a car and left on the side of the road.

Brennan, a yellow lab, was struck on Dec. 4 in Dade City. The driver who hit him did not stay at the scene and he was left helplessly waiting for someone to stop.

But Brennan did not have to wait alone. His brother, a chocolate lab named Dale, stayed by his side the entire time.

“That’s extraordinary, I know that there are spotted dogs that will not leave one another, we deal with that quite often,” Mac Steinmeyer, a volunteer at Maxx and Me Rescue, told WFTS. “But in this situation the dog stayed with him because of his injury.”