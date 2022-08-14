A dog belonging to a gay French couple has contracted monkeypox after sharing their bed — the first known case of human-to-pet infection, according to reports.

The Parisian men, ages 44 and 27, are believed to have contracted the virus after having sexual contact with other guys during their non-monogamous relationship.

The couple said they then noticed that their Italian greyhound had developed pustules on its stomach.

A PCR test on the animal later confirmed that it had the virus.

The Lancet medical journal said the dog shared a bed with the two men and perhaps licked one or both of them before licking itself.

Both men have suffered from extensive ulcers and rashes since confirming their cases in June.

